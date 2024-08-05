US stocks open sharply lower, extending global rout

Wall Street stocks dived in opening trading Monday, extending a sell-off after last week's poor July US employment report raised recession worries.



About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.1 percent at 38,522.00.



The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 4.0 percent to 5,130.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 5.5 percent to 15,846.60.



AFP