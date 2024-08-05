Blinken urges all sides in Mideast to 'refrain from escalation'

World News
2024-08-05 | 13:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken urges all sides in Mideast to &#39;refrain from escalation&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken urges all sides in Mideast to 'refrain from escalation'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during calls on Monday urged all sides in the Middle East to avoid "escalation," his spokesman said, as fears grew of an imminent Iranian counterattack on Israel.

"It's important that all parties take steps over the coming days to refrain from escalation and calm tensions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, clarifying Blinken's telephone calls in the region.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Antony Blinken

Middle East

Iran

Israel

LBCI Next
Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'
Bangladesh anti-government protest total death toll at least 300
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Iran condemns 'vicious' Israeli strike in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:43

Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
World News
14:22

US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
World News
13:26

US President Biden, Jordan's King examine efforts to decrease Mideast tensions: White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Lebanon's FM calls for restraint to avoid regional war, reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
12:26

Israel army states US CENTCOM chief in Israel to assess security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More