Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

World News
2024-08-05 | 14:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

The foreign ministers of Italy and Iraq called on Monday for diplomacy and de-escalation in the Middle East, saying they were deeply concerned about increasing tension threatening the entire region.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Italy's Antonio Tajani and Iraq's Fouad Hussein said in a joint statement they called on "all involved parties to resort to dialogue and diplomacy in order to foster de-escalation and provide space for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Italy

Iraq

De-escalation

Middle East

LBCI Next
G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict
Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
07:31

Lufthansa Group to avoid Iranian, Iraqi airspace due to Middle East tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

UN calls for urgent de-escalation in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
02:46

G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:22

US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department

LBCI
World News
13:56

Blinken urges all sides in Mideast to 'refrain from escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
World News
13:26

US President Biden, Jordan's King examine efforts to decrease Mideast tensions: White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
World News
14:22

US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-04

Judge Tarek Bitar determined to complete Beirut Port explosion investigation by end of 2024

LBCI
Middle East News
12:22

Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More