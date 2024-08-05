Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

The foreign ministers of Italy and Iraq called on Monday for diplomacy and de-escalation in the Middle East, saying they were deeply concerned about increasing tension threatening the entire region.



Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.



Italy's Antonio Tajani and Iraq's Fouad Hussein said in a joint statement they called on "all involved parties to resort to dialogue and diplomacy in order to foster de-escalation and provide space for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."



Reuters