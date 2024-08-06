News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Meta: Malaysian PM's posts on Haniyeh's assassination were removed in error
World News
2024-08-06 | 00:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Meta: Malaysian PM's posts on Haniyeh's assassination were removed in error
Meta Platforms apologized on Tuesday for erroneously removing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's social media posts in which he expressed condolences to a Hamas official about the assassination of the group's leader, Ismail Haniyeh.
Meta was sorry for "an operational error," adding that the content had been restored with "the correct newsworthy label," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.
The US social media giant designates Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, as a "dangerous organization" and bans content praising the group. It uses a mix of automated detection and human review to remove or label graphic visuals.
Anwar posted on Facebook and Instagram on July 31 a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death. He also posted a picture from his last meeting with Haniyeh in Qatar in May, along with a condolence message.
It was the second run-in Meta has had with the Malaysian government, which called the takedown of the posts unjust, discriminatory, and a suppression of free speech. Malaysia's communications minister and members of the Prime Minister's Office met Meta representatives on Monday to seek an explanation.
In a similar incident in May, Meta restored Facebook posts by Anwar over his meeting with Haniyeh, saying they were taken down in error.
Muslim-majority Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and other social media companies if they blocked pro-Palestinian content on their platforms.
Reuters
World News
Meta
Ismail Haniyeh
Hamas
Posts
Malaysia
Anwar Ibrahim
Next
Harris to unveil vice presidential pick on Tuesday
US urges Iran to avoid escalation at 'critical moment' for Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?
0
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Iran funeral processions for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh begin
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Iran funeral processions for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh begin
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:05
Tropical storm Debby soaks northern Florida
World News
03:05
Tropical storm Debby soaks northern Florida
0
World News
02:00
At least 109 killed in Monday's unrest in Bangladesh
World News
02:00
At least 109 killed in Monday's unrest in Bangladesh
0
World News
01:46
Harris to unveil vice presidential pick on Tuesday
World News
01:46
Harris to unveil vice presidential pick on Tuesday
0
World News
00:28
US urges Iran to avoid escalation at 'critical moment' for Middle East
World News
00:28
US urges Iran to avoid escalation at 'critical moment' for Middle East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
0
Middle East News
00:15
Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war
Middle East News
00:15
Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
2
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
3
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
4
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
5
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
6
Middle East News
07:48
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
Middle East News
07:48
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
7
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More