Meta Platforms apologized on Tuesday for erroneously removing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's social media posts in which he expressed condolences to a Hamas official about the assassination of the group's leader, Ismail Haniyeh.



Meta was sorry for "an operational error," adding that the content had been restored with "the correct newsworthy label," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.



The US social media giant designates Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, as a "dangerous organization" and bans content praising the group. It uses a mix of automated detection and human review to remove or label graphic visuals.



Anwar posted on Facebook and Instagram on July 31 a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death. He also posted a picture from his last meeting with Haniyeh in Qatar in May, along with a condolence message.



It was the second run-in Meta has had with the Malaysian government, which called the takedown of the posts unjust, discriminatory, and a suppression of free speech. Malaysia's communications minister and members of the Prime Minister's Office met Meta representatives on Monday to seek an explanation.



In a similar incident in May, Meta restored Facebook posts by Anwar over his meeting with Haniyeh, saying they were taken down in error.



Muslim-majority Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and other social media companies if they blocked pro-Palestinian content on their platforms.



