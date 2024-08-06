Meta: Malaysian PM's posts on Haniyeh's assassination were removed in error

World News
2024-08-06 | 00:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Meta: Malaysian PM&#39;s posts on Haniyeh&#39;s assassination were removed in error
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Meta: Malaysian PM's posts on Haniyeh's assassination were removed in error

Meta Platforms apologized on Tuesday for erroneously removing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's social media posts in which he expressed condolences to a Hamas official about the assassination of the group's leader, Ismail Haniyeh.

Meta was sorry for "an operational error," adding that the content had been restored with "the correct newsworthy label," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

The US social media giant designates Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, as a "dangerous organization" and bans content praising the group. It uses a mix of automated detection and human review to remove or label graphic visuals.

Anwar posted on Facebook and Instagram on July 31 a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death. He also posted a picture from his last meeting with Haniyeh in Qatar in May, along with a condolence message.

It was the second run-in Meta has had with the Malaysian government, which called the takedown of the posts unjust, discriminatory, and a suppression of free speech. Malaysia's communications minister and members of the Prime Minister's Office met Meta representatives on Monday to seek an explanation.

In a similar incident in May, Meta restored Facebook posts by Anwar over his meeting with Haniyeh, saying they were taken down in error.

Muslim-majority Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and other social media companies if they blocked pro-Palestinian content on their platforms.

Reuters

World News

Meta

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas

Posts

Malaysia

Anwar Ibrahim

LBCI Next
Harris to unveil vice presidential pick on Tuesday
US urges Iran to avoid escalation at 'critical moment' for Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02

Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01

Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Iran funeral processions for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh begin

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31

Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:05

Tropical storm Debby soaks northern Florida

LBCI
World News
02:00

At least 109 killed in Monday's unrest in Bangladesh

LBCI
World News
01:46

Harris to unveil vice presidential pick on Tuesday

LBCI
World News
00:28

US urges Iran to avoid escalation at 'critical moment' for Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed

LBCI
Middle East News
00:15

Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More