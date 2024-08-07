New York's Nassau County bans wearing masks to hide identity of Gaza war protesters

World News
2024-08-07 | 00:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New York&#39;s Nassau County bans wearing masks to hide identity of Gaza war protesters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
New York's Nassau County bans wearing masks to hide identity of Gaza war protesters

New York's suburban Nassau County has passed a bill to ban wearing of masks with aim to hide the identity of pro-Palestinian protesters against US support for Israel's war in Gaza.

The ban on mask would cover any sort of public protest, but lawmakers in the Republican-controlled county say the bill aims to prevent protesters who engage in alleged violence and antisemitism from hiding their identity and avoiding accountability. 

Civil rights advocates saw the step as an infringement on free speech rights.

The bill was approved late on Monday, with all 12 Republicans in the county legislature voting in its favor while the seven Democrats abstained.

The bill makes wearing a facial covering to hide identity in public a misdemeanor that can be punished with up to one year in prison and a $1,000 penalty. It makes exemptions for health or medical reasons as well as for "religious and cultural purposes."

"Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said about the bill that he is expected to sign.

The New York Civil Liberties Union said the bill was an attack on free speech.

"Masks protect people who express political opinions that are unpopular. Making anonymous protest illegal chills political action and is ripe for selective enforcement," Susan Gottehrer, the Nassau County regional director of NYCLU, said.

Gottehrer added that the mask ban's exceptions were inadequate: "Nassau County police offers are not health professionals or religious experts capable of deciding who needs a mask and who doesn't."

Reuters

World News

New York

Nassau

Gaza

War

Masks

Protesters

Civil

Rights

LBCI Next
Russia: Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Kursk
Niger cuts ties with Ukraine over remarks on Mali-Wagner attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19

Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33

Qatar emir, Biden examine mediation efforts to end Gaza war, Amiri Diwan states

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Egyptian and Lebanese foreign ministers: Stopping Gaza war essential to prevent full-scale conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-06

Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:45

US to give $414 mln in humanitarian aid for Congo: Reuters

LBCI
World News
02:40

India evacuates staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh

LBCI
World News
02:15

Pakistan says 'stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh'

LBCI
World News
01:25

US, Philippines, Australia, Canada to hold first joint exercises in South China Sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:01

Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44

Israeli army confirms death of last missing person from October 7 attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-25

Bahrain, Iran to start talks on releasing Iranian funds, resuming political ties

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

Vatican denounces 'injury to democracy' over Trump attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More