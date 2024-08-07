Putin says Ukraine carrying out 'provocation' in border region

2024-08-07 | 07:43
Putin says Ukraine carrying out 'provocation' in border region
Putin says Ukraine carrying out 'provocation' in border region

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Ukraine was carrying out a "large-scale provocation" in the border region of Kursk, where the Russian army was battling Ukrainian fighters for a second day.

"As you know, the Kyiv regime has undertaken another large-scale provocation," Putin said in a televised meeting with government officials. "It is firing indiscriminately from various types of weapons, including rockets, at civilian buildings, residential houses, and ambulances."

