Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute

Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia said that he will not attend a Supreme Court hearing on President Nicolas Maduro's disputed re-election.



"If I go" to the Supreme Court, "I will be jeopardizing not only my freedom but, more importantly, the will of the Venezuelan people expressed on July 28," said Gonzalez Urrutia, branded a "criminal" by Maduro and who has not been seen in public for over a week, in a post on social media platform X.



AFP