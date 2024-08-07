Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute

World News
2024-08-07 | 08:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute

Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia said that he will not attend a Supreme Court hearing on President Nicolas Maduro's disputed re-election.

"If I go" to the Supreme Court, "I will be jeopardizing not only my freedom but, more importantly, the will of the Venezuelan people expressed on July 28," said Gonzalez Urrutia, branded a "criminal" by Maduro and who has not been seen in public for over a week, in a post on social media platform X.

AFP

World News

Venezuela

Opposition

Leader

Election

President

Nicolas Maduro

Supreme Court

LBCI Next
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discusses cooperation with Austria, calls for restraint in Middle East
Bangladesh court acquits Yunus on appeal, overturns labor conviction: Lawyer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

US recognizes Maduro's opponent as winner in Venezuela's presidential election

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro wins reelection with 51.2% of vote: Electoral council

LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:06

France's Macron urges Iranian counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation

LBCI
World News
11:24

US offers $10 million reward for information on Iranian hackers attacking 'critical infrastructure'

LBCI
World News
10:37

New Bangladesh Police Chief vows probe into protest killings, offers apology

LBCI
World News
10:33

Moscow court upholds arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in absentia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:37

New Bangladesh Police Chief vows probe into protest killings, offers apology

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-05

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-22

Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More