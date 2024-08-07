News
Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute
World News
2024-08-07 | 08:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute
Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia said that he will not attend a Supreme Court hearing on President Nicolas Maduro's disputed re-election.
"If I go" to the Supreme Court, "I will be jeopardizing not only my freedom but, more importantly, the will of the Venezuelan people expressed on July 28," said Gonzalez Urrutia, branded a "criminal" by Maduro and who has not been seen in public for over a week, in a post on social media platform X.
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Opposition
Leader
Election
President
Nicolas Maduro
Supreme Court
