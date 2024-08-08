Harris, Walz test Midwest credentials at Michigan and Wisconsin rallies

World News
2024-08-08 | 00:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Harris, Walz test Midwest credentials at Michigan and Wisconsin rallies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Harris, Walz test Midwest credentials at Michigan and Wisconsin rallies

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, put his Midwestern credentials to the test on Wednesday with rallies in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

"Hello, Eau Claire!" Walz said to a boisterous crowd of thousands in Wisconsin, about 80 miles (130 km) from his home across the Minnesota border. "Isn't it good to have a candidate who can pronounce the name correctly?"

The Democratic candidates are using their first joint campaign swing to introduce Walz, a former teacher, football coach, and Army National Guard veteran, to voters around the country after he beat out better-known Democrats for the No. 2 spot.

They are also making their case against Republican rival Donald Trump and his running mate, US Senator JD Vance, with less than three months until the November 5 election.

"We are joyful warriors," Harris said at an evening rally in Detroit, underscoring the optimism that has enveloped Democrats since she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the presidential ticket two weeks ago.

Reuters

World News

Kamala Harris

Tim Walz

United States

Democrats

Campaign

President

Election

Michigan

Wisconsin

Rallies

LBCI Next
Russia and Algeria clash at UN over gender issues in Olympic boxing
Biden says he is not confident there will be peaceful transfer of power after November elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Kamala Harris’s Strategic Choice: Why Tim Walz Was Selected as Her Running Mate

LBCI
World News
2024-08-06

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota governor Tim Walz as running mate

LBCI
World News
2024-08-05

Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:27

Kyiv says it regrets that Niger has severed diplomatic ties

LBCI
World News
04:22

North Korean defects to South across maritime border in Yellow Sea: Yonhap

LBCI
World News
04:07

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

LBCI
World News
04:02

Russia seeks 15 years' jail for US-Russian citizen on treason charge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More