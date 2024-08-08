Harris, Walz test Midwest credentials at Michigan and Wisconsin rallies

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, put his Midwestern credentials to the test on Wednesday with rallies in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan.



"Hello, Eau Claire!" Walz said to a boisterous crowd of thousands in Wisconsin, about 80 miles (130 km) from his home across the Minnesota border. "Isn't it good to have a candidate who can pronounce the name correctly?"



The Democratic candidates are using their first joint campaign swing to introduce Walz, a former teacher, football coach, and Army National Guard veteran, to voters around the country after he beat out better-known Democrats for the No. 2 spot.



They are also making their case against Republican rival Donald Trump and his running mate, US Senator JD Vance, with less than three months until the November 5 election.



"We are joyful warriors," Harris said at an evening rally in Detroit, underscoring the optimism that has enveloped Democrats since she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the presidential ticket two weeks ago.



Reuters