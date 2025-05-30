Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Friday that “full force” should be used in Gaza after Hamas announced that the new U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal does not meet its demands.



Addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a message on Telegram, Ben Gvir wrote: “After Hamas once again rejected the proposed deal, there are no more excuses,” adding, “The confusion, hesitation, and weakness must end. We’ve already missed too many opportunities. It’s time to go in with full force, without hesitation, to destroy and eliminate Hamas down to the last member.”



