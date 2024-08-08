News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia
World News
2024-08-08 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia
Russian internet monitoring services reported thousands of glitches in the availability of video hosting site YouTube on Thursday, amid escalating criticism of the platform by the Russian authorities.
Russian internet monitoring service Sboi.rf said that there had been thousands of glitches reported about YouTube in Russia. Users said they could only access YouTube via virtual private networks (VPNs).
"YouTube is not working," one anonymous user said in comments on the site.
Reuters reporters in Russia were unable to access YouTube. The website remained available via some mobile devices.
YouTube download speeds have notably slowed in recent weeks, for which Russian lawmakers have blamed YouTube owner Alphabet's Google, something the company disputes.
Reuters
World News
YouTube
Outages
Russia
Platform
Disruption
Next
North Korean delegation to attend Russian military forum in August
US strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen after claim of attack on destroyers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:26
North Korean delegation to attend Russian military forum in August
World News
06:26
North Korean delegation to attend Russian military forum in August
0
World News
05:24
Russia says still fighting Ukraine units in Kursk border region
World News
05:24
Russia says still fighting Ukraine units in Kursk border region
0
World News
05:16
Ukrainian presidential aide blames Russia over Kursk incursion
World News
05:16
Ukrainian presidential aide blames Russia over Kursk incursion
0
World News
04:02
Russia seeks 15 years' jail for US-Russian citizen on treason charge
World News
04:02
Russia seeks 15 years' jail for US-Russian citizen on treason charge
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:57
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status
World News
09:57
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status
0
World News
07:01
UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots
World News
07:01
UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots
0
World News
06:26
North Korean delegation to attend Russian military forum in August
World News
06:26
North Korean delegation to attend Russian military forum in August
0
Middle East News
05:25
US strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen after claim of attack on destroyers
Middle East News
05:25
US strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen after claim of attack on destroyers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Comparing Air Power: Israel's Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Comparing Air Power: Israel's Advanced Fighter Jets vs. Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
4
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
7
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
8
Middle East News
14:27
Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty
Middle East News
14:27
Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More