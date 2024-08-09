Japan PM cancels foreign trip after 'megaquake' advisory

World News
2024-08-09 | 00:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan PM cancels foreign trip after &#39;megaquake&#39; advisory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Japan PM cancels foreign trip after 'megaquake' advisory

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he had canceled a planned trip to Central Asia after earthquake scientists said the country should prepare for a possible "megaquake."

"As the prime minister with the highest responsibility for crisis management, I decided I should stay in Japan for at least a week," Kishida told reporters.

AFP

World News

Japan

Fumio Kishida

Asia

Earthquake

LBCI Next
Columbia says three deans resign over 'antisemitic tropes' in texts
US, Qatar, and Egypt urge Israel and Hamas to negotiate on Aug. 15
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-08

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

LBCI
World News
2024-06-30

North Korea claims South Korea, US, and Japan ties are Asian version of NATO

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-06

Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-08-03

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Philippines

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:51

Russia moves troops and weapons to border amid incursion

LBCI
World News
06:29

Starmer says UK 'on high alert' for more far-right rallies

LBCI
World News
05:47

Ukraine says 20,000 people need to be evacuated from border region

LBCI
World News
05:17

China says filed appeal to WTO over EU electric vehicle tariffs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Pakistan says it will support all efforts to prevent Middle East escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Preparing for Potential Conflict: Housing and Shelter Plans Amid Rising Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
10:34

Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Sports News
11:22

Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
14:45

Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More