Rains and floods in China led to near doubling of natural disaster losses in July

World News
2024-08-09 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rains and floods in China led to near doubling of natural disaster losses in July
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Rains and floods in China led to near doubling of natural disaster losses in July

Extreme rainfall and severe flooding in China led to a near doubling in economic losses from natural disasters in July from a year earlier, the government said.

China suffered 76.9 billion yuan ($10.1 billion) in economic losses from natural disasters last month, with 88 percent of those losses caused by heavy rains, floods, or their effects, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

It was the biggest amount of losses for the month of July since 2021, ministry data showed.

Natural disasters during the month affected almost 26.4 million people across China, with 328 either dead or missing, the ministry said.

During the month, 1.1 million people were relocated, 12,000 houses collapsed, and 157,000 more were damaged. Some 2.42 million hectares of crop area were also affected.

Extreme rainfall poured over vast areas such as the Sichuan Basin, Yellow River, Huai River, and parts of the North China Plain, breaking precipitation records at 33 weather stations in Henan, Hunan, and Shandong provinces.

Swollen major rivers that were slow to recede after bouts of flooding also worsened the impact of the rains, the ministry said.

In central Henan, one of the country's main commercial crop production areas, more than 1.13 million hectares were affected, with some harvests lost from soaked fields.

In the south, Typhoon Gaemi had the most impact in Hunan.

Thunderstorms, winds, and hail also damage crops and greenhouses in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang.

Reuters

World News

China

Rainfall

Flooding

Economic

Disasters

LBCI Next
Russian army says fighting Ukraine border incursion for fourth day
Ukraine says hit Russian airfield in overnight strike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

Natural disasters in China resulted in $13 bln economic loss in January-June

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

China's ruling Communist Party begins key economic meeting

LBCI
World News
2024-06-29

China tightens law on handling disasters including media coverage

LBCI
World News
05:17

China says filed appeal to WTO over EU electric vehicle tariffs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:51

Russia moves troops and weapons to border amid incursion

LBCI
World News
06:29

Starmer says UK 'on high alert' for more far-right rallies

LBCI
World News
05:47

Ukraine says 20,000 people need to be evacuated from border region

LBCI
World News
05:17

China says filed appeal to WTO over EU electric vehicle tariffs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Pakistan says it will support all efforts to prevent Middle East escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Preparing for Potential Conflict: Housing and Shelter Plans Amid Rising Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
10:34

Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Sports News
11:22

Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
14:45

Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More