18-year-old Iraqi man arrested in Vienna after foiling plot to attack Taylor Swift concert

World News
2024-08-09 | 04:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
18-year-old Iraqi man arrested in Vienna after foiling plot to attack Taylor Swift concert
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
18-year-old Iraqi man arrested in Vienna after foiling plot to attack Taylor Swift concert

An 18-year-old Iraqi national was detained in Vienna in connection with investigations into an alleged plot to strike a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital, the interior ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the Iraqi national is said to have come from the same circle as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots.

The main suspect, who had vowed loyalty to Islamic State (IS), was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 "Swiftie" fans set to gather outside Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.

Reuters
 

World News

Taylor Swift

Concert

Canceled

Iraqi Man

Attack

Vienna

LBCI Next
Harris, Biden to campaign together next week: White House
Russian army says fighting Ukraine border incursion for fourth day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:17

Vessel captain reports double attack off Yemen, UKMTO says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08

Netanyahu apologizes for October 7 attacks, vows 'decisive victory' over Hamas in recent interview

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-08

US strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen after claim of attack on destroyers

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-08

Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli security agencies anticipate potential coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal

LBCI
World News
10:04

Mali orders Swedish ambassador to leave country within 72 hours: Mali foreign ministry

LBCI
World News
10:00

Venezuelan opposition offers 'guarantees' to Maduro if he leaves: AFP interview

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08

UN ‘shocked’ by Israeli minister’s comments justifying starving Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:04

Mali orders Swedish ambassador to leave country within 72 hours: Mali foreign ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21

Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
14:45

Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
15:09

Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More