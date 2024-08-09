18-year-old Iraqi man arrested in Vienna after foiling plot to attack Taylor Swift concert

An 18-year-old Iraqi national was detained in Vienna in connection with investigations into an alleged plot to strike a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital, the interior ministry said on Friday.



According to the ministry, the Iraqi national is said to have come from the same circle as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots.



The main suspect, who had vowed loyalty to Islamic State (IS), was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 "Swiftie" fans set to gather outside Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.



