Harris, Biden to campaign together next week: White House

2024-08-09 | 05:04
Harris, Biden to campaign together next week: White House

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will make their first joint campaign trip next week since the US president's shock decision to drop out of the 2024 election, the White House said Friday.

"On Thursday, August 15, the President and Vice President will travel to Maryland to discuss the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people," it said in a statement.

AFP
 

