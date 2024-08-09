Starmer says UK 'on high alert' for more far-right rallies

2024-08-09
Starmer says UK &#39;on high alert&#39; for more far-right rallies
Starmer says UK 'on high alert' for more far-right rallies

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday that authorities "have to stay on high alert going into this weekend" amid fears of further far-right riots in English towns and cities.

"I'm absolutely convinced that having the police officers in place these last few days and the swift justice that has been dispensed in our courts have had a real impact," he added following a recent lull in the violence.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Far-Right

Riots

Russia moves troops and weapons to border amid incursion
Ukraine says 20,000 people need to be evacuated from border region
