Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum

2024-08-10 | 03:26
Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum
Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum

The chief justice of Bangladesh's top court said Saturday he had agreed to resign "in principle" after an ultimatum to do so from protesters, broadcaster Jamuna TV reported.

Obaidul Hassan, who was appointed to helm the Supreme Court last year and is seen as a loyalist to ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, was told to step down by protesters who gathered outside the court in the capital, Dhaka.

AFP

