Philippines says actions of China Air Force 'illegal,' 'reckless'

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday condemned Chinese air force actions in waters of the South China Sea claimed by both countries, calling the actions "unjustified, illegal and reckless."



Manila and Beijing accused each other on Saturday of disrupting their militaries' operations around the Scarborough Shoal.



This was the first incident since Marcos took office in 2022 in which the Philippines complained of dangerous actions by Chinese aircraft, as opposed to navy or coast guard vessels.



Reuters