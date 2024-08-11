Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Sunday that Russian air defense units destroyed 14 drones and four Tochka-U tactical ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.



The ministry added in a statement that 16 drones were shot down over the Voronezh region, located hundreds of kilometers south of Moscow, and three drones over the border region of Belgorod.



According to the ministry's Telegram post, one drone was destroyed over the Bryansk region and another over the Orlov region.



