Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory

Russia's army said Sunday it had halted Ukraine's advance into its western Kursk region in several places, hitting troops and equipment in areas up to 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border.



The defense ministry said Russian troops had "foiled attempts by enemy mobile groups with armored vehicles to break through deep into Russian territory," including near the villages of Tolpino and Obshchy Kolodez, 25 km and 30 km from the Russia-Ukraine border.



AFP