Biden brands Trump 'a genuine danger to American security'

President Joe Biden, speaking in his first televised interview since dropping out of the 2024 White House race, warned that Republican candidate Donald Trump was "a genuine danger to American security."



"Mark my words, if he wins... this election, watch what happens," Biden told CBS News in an interview broadcast Sunday.



"It's a danger, he's a genuine danger to American security. Look, we're at an inflection point in world history. We are... and democracy is the key," Biden said.



AFP