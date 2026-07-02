Trial of potential Ebola treatments begins in DR Congo: WHO

The trial of two potential treatments for the rare Bundibugyo species of Ebola behind the deadly outbreak in the DR Congo began in the country on Thursday, the WHO said.



"Today, the clinical trial of two therapeutics began, with the enrolment of the first patient," with the trial evaluating the monoclonal antibody MBP134 and the antiviral drug remdesivir, alone and in combination, the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.



AFP