New Bangladesh government expresses 'grave concern' over attacks on religious minorities

World News
2024-08-11 | 10:48
High views
New Bangladesh government expresses 'grave concern' over attacks on religious minorities
0min
New Bangladesh government expresses 'grave concern' over attacks on religious minorities

Bangladesh's new interim government, helmed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, said on Sunday it had "grave concern" over reports of attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities in the past week.

"The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern," the interim cabinet said in its first official statement, adding its members would hold meetings to "find ways to resolve such heinous attacks."

