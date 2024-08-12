News
Ukrainian troops hold 1,000 square kilometers of Russia: Military chief says
World News
2024-08-12 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukrainian troops hold 1,000 square kilometers of Russia: Military chief says
Ukrainian troops hold around 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory and are continuing offensive operations, the head of the Ukrainian military said in a video published on Monday.
"We continue to conduct offensive operations in the Kursk region. As of now, about 1,000 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation are under our control," Oleksandr Syrsky said in the video published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's social media.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Kursk
