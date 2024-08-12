Ukrainian troops hold 1,000 square kilometers of Russia: Military chief says

2024-08-12 | 11:47
Ukrainian troops hold 1,000 square kilometers of Russia: Military chief says
Ukrainian troops hold 1,000 square kilometers of Russia: Military chief says

Ukrainian troops hold around 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory and are continuing offensive operations, the head of the Ukrainian military said in a video published on Monday.

"We continue to conduct offensive operations in the Kursk region. As of now, about 1,000 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation are under our control," Oleksandr Syrsky said in the video published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's social media.

