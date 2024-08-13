Canada's chief human rights commissioner resigns after controversy over Israel activity

World News
2024-08-13
High views
Canada&#39;s chief human rights commissioner resigns after controversy over Israel activity
Canada's chief human rights commissioner resigns after controversy over Israel activity

Canada's new chief human rights commissioner resigned before he even officially began the role following an investigation into his appointment and controversy over past remarks he made about Israel.

Birju Dattani announced his resignation in a LinkedIn post Monday, saying, "I have agreed to resign as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, effective today."

"I remain a steadfast believer in the Commission's work, mandate, and its importance to our democracy."

Canada's Human Rights Commission operates independent of the federal government and it looks into human rights complaints against Canada's federal government, among other things.

Canada's Justice Minister Arif Virani said in a statement he accepted Dattani's decision.

"As I have said, maintaining the confidence of all Canadians in the Canadian Human Rights Commission remains my top priority," he said, adding that a process to appoint a new chief commissioner will begin as soon as possible.

Dattani was appointed in June, but his appointment was met with opposition from some Jewish groups.

Among other things, he was accused of tweeting "Palestinians are Warsaw Ghetto Prisoners of Today" and of participating in panels on Israel Apartheid Week and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

The investigation into him found that he did not harbor any beliefs that would be characterized as anti-Semitic and that he did not demonstrate any biases towards Jews or Israelis.

It, however, took issue with his failure to disclose in his application his use of a second name, Mujahid Dattani.

The investigation report said it found Dattani's explanation on why Mujahid Dattani was not listed under the other names he used lacked credibility.

In a July 31 letter to Dattani, Virani wrote, "Based on the findings that the report contains, I wish to inform you that I have significant concerns related to your candour during the process that led to your appointment."

Reuters

World News

Canada

Human Rights

Investigation

Israel

Birju Dattani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
