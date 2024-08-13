News
Canada's chief human rights commissioner resigns after controversy over Israel activity
World News
2024-08-13 | 02:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Canada's chief human rights commissioner resigns after controversy over Israel activity
Canada's new chief human rights commissioner resigned before he even officially began the role following an investigation into his appointment and controversy over past remarks he made about Israel.
Birju Dattani announced his resignation in a LinkedIn post Monday, saying, "I have agreed to resign as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, effective today."
"I remain a steadfast believer in the Commission's work, mandate, and its importance to our democracy."
Canada's Human Rights Commission operates independent of the federal government and it looks into human rights complaints against Canada's federal government, among other things.
Canada's Justice Minister Arif Virani said in a statement he accepted Dattani's decision.
"As I have said, maintaining the confidence of all Canadians in the Canadian Human Rights Commission remains my top priority," he said, adding that a process to appoint a new chief commissioner will begin as soon as possible.
Dattani was appointed in June, but his appointment was met with opposition from some Jewish groups.
Among other things, he was accused of tweeting "Palestinians are Warsaw Ghetto Prisoners of Today" and of participating in panels on Israel Apartheid Week and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.
The investigation into him found that he did not harbor any beliefs that would be characterized as anti-Semitic and that he did not demonstrate any biases towards Jews or Israelis.
It, however, took issue with his failure to disclose in his application his use of a second name, Mujahid Dattani.
The investigation report said it found Dattani's explanation on why Mujahid Dattani was not listed under the other names he used lacked credibility.
In a July 31 letter to Dattani, Virani wrote, "Based on the findings that the report contains, I wish to inform you that I have significant concerns related to your candour during the process that led to your appointment."
Reuters
World News
Canada
Human Rights
Investigation
Israel
Birju Dattani
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:06
Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region
Lebanon News
17:06
Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region
2
Lebanon News
17:58
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics
Lebanon News
17:58
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics
3
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead
5
Lebanon News
13:49
Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation
Lebanon News
13:49
Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
8
Lebanon News
07:01
Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL
Lebanon News
07:01
Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL
