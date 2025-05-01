Trump taps security advisor Waltz to be new UN envoy

President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that he was ousting his national security advisor Mike Waltz following a chat group leak, but that he was the new pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.



"Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Trump said on Truth Social. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will now also serve as "interim" national security advisor, he said.



AFP