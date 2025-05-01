Global health funding faces 'greatest disruption' in memory, says WHO director

01-05-2025 | 11:05
Global health funding faces 'greatest disruption' in memory, says WHO director
Global health funding faces 'greatest disruption' in memory, says WHO director

Global health funding faces historic challenges as donor countries reduce their contributions, the director of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration withdrew from the WHO upon taking office in January, saying the health agency had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises. The U.S. is by far the U.N. health agency's biggest financial backer, contributing around 18% of its overall funding.

"We are living through the greatest disruption to global health financing in memory," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

Reuters

