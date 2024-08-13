News
Leaders of main Tanzanian opposition party released
World News
2024-08-13 | 03:36
Leaders of main Tanzanian opposition party released
The leaders of Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema have been released on bail, a party spokesperson said on Tuesday, a day after they were detained in the southwestern town of Mbeya ahead of a youth day rally.
In a post on X, the party spokesperson said Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and his deputy Tundu Lissu -- both former presidential candidates -- "have been returned to Dar es Salaam by police and have bailed themselves out."
AFP
World News
Tanzania
Opposition
Chadema
Detain
Mbeya
