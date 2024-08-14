Hong Kong activist gets three days in jail in prison complaint form case

A Hong Kong court jailed pro-democracy activist Owen Chow for three days on Wednesday and fined his solicitor, Phyllis Woo, for taking a document out of prison without authorization.



Chow is one of 14 people convicted of conspiracy to commit subversion in a landmark national security case in May that drew international criticism and could see him jailed for life. Still, he awaits sentencing, with that case in the mitigation stage.



He and Woo, 31, were convicted of the unauthorized document charge in July after having pleaded not guilty.



Chow's sentence is to be added to the other jail time he faces, while Woo was ordered to pay a fine of HK$1,800 ($231).



Chow's defense lawyer, Jeffrey Tam, said he would appeal against the conviction and sentence.



