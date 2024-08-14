News
Ukraine creating 'buffer zone' in Kursk region, Minister says
World News
2024-08-14 | 10:05
Ukraine creating 'buffer zone' in Kursk region, Minister says
Ukraine on Wednesday said it was creating a buffer zone in Russia's Kursk region, where it is continuing an offensive, to prevent Moscow from shelling its territory from there.
"The creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily hostile shelling," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Buffer Zone
Kursk
Russia
War
Territory
