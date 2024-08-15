Japan to lift 'megaquake' warning Thursday if no more seismic activity

World News
2024-08-15 | 00:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan to lift &#39;megaquake&#39; warning Thursday if no more seismic activity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Japan to lift 'megaquake' warning Thursday if no more seismic activity

The disaster minister said that Japan will lift its week-old "megaquake" warning late Thursday if there is no further seismic activity.

"If no particular change in seismic activity or crustal deformation is observed, at 17:00 (0800 GMT) today, the government will end the special call for attention," said Yoshifumi Matsumura, minister of state for disaster management.

AFP

World News

Japan

Megaquake

Warning

Seismic Activity

LBCI Next
Russia evacuates more residents from Kursk amid Ukrainian attack
White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

Japan 'megaquake' warning lifted says Disaster Minister

LBCI
World News
2024-08-09

Earthquake with magnitude 5.3 hits Tokyo after Japan issued megaquake advisory

LBCI
World News
2024-08-09

Japan PM cancels foreign trip after 'megaquake' advisory

LBCI
World News
2024-08-14

Japan PM Kishida to step down in Setember

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:49

Bangladesh's interim government says UN to probe 'atrocities' committed during unrest

LBCI
World News
04:13

Japan 'megaquake' warning lifted says Disaster Minister

LBCI
World News
03:19

China says Vietnam President To Lam to visit from Sunday

LBCI
World News
02:49

Kiribati election results show pro-China leader retains parliamentary seat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-12

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More