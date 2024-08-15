News
Russia evacuates more residents from Kursk amid Ukrainian attack
World News
2024-08-15 | 00:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia evacuates more residents from Kursk amid Ukrainian attack
Authorities in Russia's Kursk region have decided to evacuate the population of its Glushkov district, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said late on Wednesday, amid the continued advance of Ukrainian forces into the border region.
The district directly borders Ukraine and has a population of about 20,000 people. Smirnov said on the Telegram messaging app that police and other state bodies would coordinate the evacuation process.
Ukraine said on Wednesday its cross-border invasion had advanced one to two kilometers into the Kursk region since the start of the day and that its troops had finished clearing the Russian border town of Sudzha of Moscow's forces.
Russian officials have said that nearly 200,000 people were being evacuated following the attack.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Evacuation
Kursk
Civilians
Ukraine
War
