Kiribati election results show pro-China leader retains parliamentary seat

Kiribati's pro-China president retained his parliamentary seat in a landslide victory, according to the results of an election that hinged heavily on worries about the cost of living, rising sea levels, and closer ties with Beijing.



Results posted by the Pacific nation's Ministry of Culture and Internal Affairs on Thursday showed Taneti Maamau won his Onotoa seat handily, securing almost 83 percent of the vote, putting him in a strong position to be selected as president again.



AFP