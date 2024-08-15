Kiribati election results show pro-China leader retains parliamentary seat

World News
2024-08-15 | 02:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kiribati election results show pro-China leader retains parliamentary seat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kiribati election results show pro-China leader retains parliamentary seat

Kiribati's pro-China president retained his parliamentary seat in a landslide victory, according to the results of an election that hinged heavily on worries about the cost of living, rising sea levels, and closer ties with Beijing.

Results posted by the Pacific nation's Ministry of Culture and Internal Affairs on Thursday showed Taneti Maamau won his Onotoa seat handily, securing almost 83 percent of the vote, putting him in a strong position to be selected as president again.

AFP

World News

Kiribati

Election

Results

Pro-China

Leader

Parliament

Seat

LBCI Next
China says Vietnam President To Lam to visit from Sunday
Russia evacuates more residents from Kursk amid Ukrainian attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-07

Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-07

Hezbollah praises election of Yahya Sinwar as Hamas' political leader

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela for consultation over election results: FM

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Polls open in Rwanda presidential and parliamentary elections: AFP journalists

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:41

Ukraine army declares it set up administrative office in Kursk region

LBCI
World News
08:19

Sudan to open Adre border crossing for three months to facilitate aid

LBCI
World News
08:13

Russia states will send 'additional forces' to Belgorod region

LBCI
World News
05:30

UN asks Moscow for access to under-fire border areas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-07

Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More