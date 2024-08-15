UN asks Moscow for access to under-fire border areas

The UN rights office said on Thursday that it has asked Moscow to allow it to visit Russian border regions affected by a cross-border attack by Ukrainian forces.



"I can confirm that the UN Human Rights Office has sent a request to the Russian authorities to facilitate access by the Office to areas of the Russian Federation affected by the hostilities, including Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, further to our human rights monitoring and assessment mandate," Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in an email to AFP.



AFP