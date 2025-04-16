Qatar renews support for Lebanon’s army with $60 million grant, 162 military vehicles

Qatar and Lebanon have expressed a shared commitment to expanding bilateral relations and emphasized the urgent need to advance Lebanon’s economic reform plans.



A joint statement highlighted that the two countries coordinated their positions on critical regional issues, highlighting the importance of addressing all matters through dialogue and diplomacy, particularly efforts to de-escalate tensions in southern Lebanon.



The statement also reaffirmed the Lebanese army’s national role, stressing the need for continued support and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



Qatar announced a renewed grant of $60 million to support Lebanese military salaries and pledged to provide 162 military vehicles to help the army maintain stability and secure Lebanon’s borders.