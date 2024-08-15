News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, Izvestia cites Russian defence ministry
World News
2024-08-15 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, Izvestia cites Russian defence ministry
A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region in Russia's Siberia due to a technical malfunction, Izvestia newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Defence Ministry.
The crew managed to eject, the ministry added.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Bomber
Irkutsk
Siberia
Next
Japan to lift 'megaquake' warning Thursday if no more seismic activity
White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:23
Five charged over ketamine death of Matthew Perry: Prosecutor
Variety and Tech
13:23
Five charged over ketamine death of Matthew Perry: Prosecutor
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Israeli Focus on Doha: Anticipation for Hostage Deal Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Israeli Focus on Doha: Anticipation for Hostage Deal Negotiations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:07
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
World News
11:07
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
0
World News
08:41
Ukraine army declares it set up administrative office in Kursk region
World News
08:41
Ukraine army declares it set up administrative office in Kursk region
0
World News
08:19
Sudan to open Adre border crossing for three months to facilitate aid
World News
08:19
Sudan to open Adre border crossing for three months to facilitate aid
0
World News
08:13
Russia states will send 'additional forces' to Belgorod region
World News
08:13
Russia states will send 'additional forces' to Belgorod region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:07
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
World News
11:07
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
0
Lebanon News
12:08
French FM Séjourné affirms support for Lebanon during critical period, calls for Gaza ceasefire
Lebanon News
12:08
French FM Séjourné affirms support for Lebanon during critical period, calls for Gaza ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:40
Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
13:40
Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack
2
Lebanon News
15:06
Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:06
Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
4
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
5
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
6
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Trump discusses hostages and ceasefire with Netanyahu: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Trump discusses hostages and ceasefire with Netanyahu: Axios
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More