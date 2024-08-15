WHO alerts: More imported mpox cases likely in Europe soon

The World Health Organization said more imported Clade 1 mpox cases were likely to be confirmed in Europe soon, after Sweden on Thursday announced the first such case outside Africa.



"The confirmation of mpox Clade 1 in Sweden is a clear reflection of the interconnectedness of our world... there are likely to be further imported cases of Clade 1 in the European region over the coming days and weeks," the WHO's European regional office said in a statement.



AFP