WHO alerts: More imported mpox cases likely in Europe soon
World News
2024-08-15 | 14:04
WHO alerts: More imported mpox cases likely in Europe soon
The World Health Organization said more imported Clade 1 mpox cases were likely to be confirmed in Europe soon, after Sweden on Thursday announced the first such case outside Africa.
"The confirmation of mpox Clade 1 in Sweden is a clear reflection of the interconnectedness of our world... there are likely to be further imported cases of Clade 1 in the European region over the coming days and weeks," the WHO's European regional office said in a statement.
AFP
World News
World Health Organization
Mpox
Europe
Sweden
Africa
0
World News
2024-08-14
WHO announces mpox a global public health emergency
World News
2024-08-14
WHO announces mpox a global public health emergency
0
World News
2024-08-12
Biden, European leaders advise Iran to 'stand down': Statement
World News
2024-08-12
Biden, European leaders advise Iran to 'stand down': Statement
0
World News
2024-08-07
Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa
World News
2024-08-07
Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-05
Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-05
Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms
0
World News
15:43
White House seems to walk back Biden's call for Venezuela election
World News
15:43
White House seems to walk back Biden's call for Venezuela election
0
World News
13:41
Biden says he supports new Venezuela elections
World News
13:41
Biden says he supports new Venezuela elections
0
World News
11:27
Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, Izvestia cites Russian defence ministry
World News
11:27
Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, Izvestia cites Russian defence ministry
0
World News
11:07
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
World News
11:07
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
0
World News
2024-07-10
White House warns Iran against interfering in US Gaza protests
World News
2024-07-10
White House warns Iran against interfering in US Gaza protests
0
World News
11:07
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
World News
11:07
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
0
World News
2024-08-05
Cyprus talks face uncertainty as dispute arises over invitations to UN-hosted meeting
World News
2024-08-05
Cyprus talks face uncertainty as dispute arises over invitations to UN-hosted meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
1
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
2
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
3
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
5
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
6
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33
Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders
8
Lebanon News
10:21
French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
10:21
French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri
