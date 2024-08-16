Irish police probing if army chaplain stabbing had 'terrorism motivation'

World News
2024-08-16
High views
0min
Irish police probing if army chaplain stabbing had 'terrorism motivation'

Irish police said Friday that they were investigating whether the stabbing of an Irish army chaplain by a teenager outside an army barracks had "terrorism motivation."

"One line of inquiry is to establish if this attack had a terrorism motivation," the Irish national police force said of the incident, which left the chaplain with severe but not life-threatening injuries.

AFP

World News

Ireland

Army

Stabbing

Police

Investigation

