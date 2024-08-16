News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Gold hits a record high
World News
2024-08-16 | 09:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gold hits a record high
The price of gold hit a record high of $2,492.55 an ounce on Friday as investors snapped up the haven investment in the face of a likely US interest rate cut and heightened geopolitical risks.
Gold surpassed its previous record in July after lacklustre housing construction data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.
AFP
World News
Gold
Record High
Geopolitics
Prices
Ounce
