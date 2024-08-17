Iran's ready to transship Russian gas through its territory: Agency

World News
2024-08-17 | 04:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s ready to transship Russian gas through its territory: Agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's ready to transship Russian gas through its territory: Agency

Iran is ready to transship Russian natural gas through its territory, Russia’s TASS news agency cited the Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear which directions of transit he was talking about.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Russia

Gas

Kazem Jalali

LBCI Next
Ukraine is 'strengthening' positions in Russia's Kursk region: Zelensky declares
Indian doctors launch nationwide strike over colleague's rape and murder
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-26

Gazprom: Signing of memorandum with Iran regarding Russian gas supplies

LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

US cautions of 'severe' response if Iran transfers missiles to Russia

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-12

Iran shows long-range drones at Russian event

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Interfax: Top Russian security official arrives in Iranian capital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:31

Russia says repelled Ukrainian attacks in Kursk region

LBCI
World News
06:45

Ukraine is 'strengthening' positions in Russia's Kursk region: Zelensky declares

LBCI
World News
03:51

Indian doctors launch nationwide strike over colleague's rape and murder

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:01

US official: Doha talks on Gaza are among most constructive

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-16

Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16

Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More