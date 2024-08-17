Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday his forces were "strengthening" their positions in Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv has been mounting a major cross-border offensive.



"General (Oleksandr) Syrsky reported on the strengthening of the positions of our forces in the Kursk region and the expansion of stabilized territory," Zelensky said. Syrsky is the Ukrainian army's commander in chief.



AFP