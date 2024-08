Ukraine's air defense units repelled Russia's overnight air attack, including on Kyiv, destroying all 11 drones that Moscow launched, targeting Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's air force said on Monday.

The drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions, the air force said on Telegram.

Reuters' witnesses heard blasts in what sounded like air defense units at work on Kyiv's outskirts early on Monday.

Reuters