Ukraine states Indian PM Modi is visiting on Friday
World News
2024-08-19 | 09:16
Ukraine states Indian PM Modi is visiting on Friday
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday and meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv announced Monday.
"Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine on August 23," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement, adding that this would be his first trip and "a number of documents are also expected to be signed."
