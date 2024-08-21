Russia: NATO countries involved in preparing Ukraine's incursion into Kursk

World News
2024-08-21 | 01:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia: NATO countries involved in preparing Ukraine&#39;s incursion into Kursk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia: NATO countries involved in preparing Ukraine's incursion into Kursk

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated Wednesday, as reported by the newspaper Izvestia, that intelligence agencies from the United States, Britain, and Poland were involved in preparing Ukraine's incursion into the Russian region of Kursk.

Ukraine launched its surprise attack on the Russian region on August 6, the largest invasion of Russia since World War II, in an operation that Kyiv claims is aimed at creating a buffer zone and draining Russia's war machine.

Izvestia quoted the Foreign Intelligence Service as saying, "The preparation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region was carried out with the participation of American, British, and Polish intelligence agencies."

It added, "The participating units underwent combat coordination at training centers in Britain and Germany."

The White House previously stated that the United States had not received prior notification from Kyiv that it was planning a military incursion into Kursk.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Kursk

United States

Britain

Poland

NATO

Incursion

LBCI Next
China says it is 'seriously concerned' about US nuclear strategic report
Pakistani pilgrim bus overturns in Iran, killing 28
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official

LBCI
World News
2024-08-10

Russia evacuates over 76,000 in Kursk region amid Ukraine incursion

LBCI
World News
2024-08-18

North Korea condemns Ukraine's incursion into Russia as act of terror

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:30

Bosnia high school staffer shoots dead three colleagues

LBCI
World News
05:43

Russia says delaying local elections in seven areas of Kursk region

LBCI
World News
05:37

Ukraine parliament votes to join International Criminal Court

LBCI
World News
04:05

China launches anti-subsidy probe into some EU dairy imports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Fatah official says Israel killed party member to 'ignite regional war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Bou Habib calls for UN action on border tensions and ceasefire efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More