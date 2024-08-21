The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated Wednesday, as reported by the newspaper Izvestia, that intelligence agencies from the United States, Britain, and Poland were involved in preparing Ukraine's incursion into the Russian region of Kursk.



Ukraine launched its surprise attack on the Russian region on August 6, the largest invasion of Russia since World War II, in an operation that Kyiv claims is aimed at creating a buffer zone and draining Russia's war machine.



Izvestia quoted the Foreign Intelligence Service as saying, "The preparation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region was carried out with the participation of American, British, and Polish intelligence agencies."



It added, "The participating units underwent combat coordination at training centers in Britain and Germany."



The White House previously stated that the United States had not received prior notification from Kyiv that it was planning a military incursion into Kursk.



