Tim Walz formally accepts nomination as Harris running mate
World News
2024-08-22 | 00:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tim Walz formally accepts nomination as Harris running mate
Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination to be the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate in a keynote address Wednesday at the party's convention, calling it "the honor of my life."
"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States. We're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason -- we love this country," Walz said in Chicago.
AFP
World News
Tim Walz
Democratic Party
Kamala Harris
United States
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Kamala Harris’s Strategic Choice: Why Tim Walz Was Selected as Her Running Mate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Kamala Harris’s Strategic Choice: Why Tim Walz Was Selected as Her Running Mate
0
World News
2024-08-06
Kamala Harris picks Minnesota governor Tim Walz as running mate
World News
2024-08-06
Kamala Harris picks Minnesota governor Tim Walz as running mate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
0
World News
04:05
UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week
World News
04:05
UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week
0
World News
03:32
Body of fifth missing recovered from Sicily yacht shipwreck: AFP
World News
03:32
Body of fifth missing recovered from Sicily yacht shipwreck: AFP
0
World News
00:58
Oilfield firm Halliburton hit by cyberattack
World News
00:58
Oilfield firm Halliburton hit by cyberattack
0
World News
00:30
Ukraine hits pontoon bridges in Russia with US-made weapons
World News
00:30
Ukraine hits pontoon bridges in Russia with US-made weapons
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
0
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
0
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
0
Lebanon News
03:11
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
Lebanon News
03:11
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
1
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
2
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
3
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
4
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
5
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
6
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
7
Middle East News
10:57
Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says
Middle East News
10:57
Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says
8
Lebanon News
08:54
Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured
Lebanon News
08:54
Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured
