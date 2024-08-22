Cargo ferry sinks in Russian port after Ukrainian aerial attack

2024-08-22 | 12:05
Cargo ferry sinks in Russian port after Ukrainian aerial attack
Cargo ferry sinks in Russian port after Ukrainian aerial attack

A Ukrainian aerial attack on a southern Russian port on Thursday hit a Russian ferry carrying fuel tanks, causing it to sink, Russian officials said.

"As a result of the damage, the ferry sank in the waters of the Kavkaz port," in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, just across from the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, the region's operational headquarters said in a statement on Telegram.

AFP

