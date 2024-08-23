Harris to vow to be 'president for all Americans' in convention speech

Kamala Harris will vow to be a "president for all Americans" in remarks delivered on the final night of the Democratic Party's convention in Chicago, according to excerpts released by her campaign Thursday.



"I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a President for all Americans," Vice President Harris will tell the Democratic National Convention. "I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A President who leads -- and listens."



AFP