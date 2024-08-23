Chinese President Xi seeks 'common wins' in first talk with UK's Starmer

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped to achieve "common wins" with the United Kingdom during his first conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer since he took office last month, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday.



"China is willing to conduct equal dialogue with the UK side on the basis of mutual respect... and make mutual benefits and common wins the fundamental tone of China-UK relations," Xi said, according to CCTV.



AFP