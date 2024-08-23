Russian inmates take staff hostage at prison colony in Volgograd region

Russian inmates on Friday took staff hostage at a prison colony in the southern Volgograd region, officials said, the second such incident in a Russian jail since June.



"Convicts took hostage employees of the (IK-19) correctional institution. Measures are currently being taken to free the hostages. There are casualties," Russia's federal penitentiary service said in a statement.



AFP