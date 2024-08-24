Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack

2024-08-24 | 03:17
Interior Minister says Germany is &#39;deeply shocked&#39; by knife attack
Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the country has been "deeply shocked" by a knife attack in Solingen, which left three dead, and that police were doing "everything they can" to catch the attacker.

"The brutal attack on the city festival in Solingen deeply shocked us," Faeser said in a statement on the X social media platform. 

"Our security authorities are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator" of the "horrific act," the minister added.

AFP
 

