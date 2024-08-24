News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack
World News
2024-08-24 | 03:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack
Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the country has been "deeply shocked" by a knife attack in Solingen, which left three dead, and that police were doing "everything they can" to catch the attacker.
"The brutal attack on the city festival in Solingen deeply shocked us," Faeser said in a statement on the X social media platform.
"Our security authorities are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator" of the "horrific act," the minister added.
AFP
World News
Germany
Attack
Solingen
Police
Next
Russia declares state of emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack
Meta states Iranian group tried to target Trump, Biden officials' WhatsApp accounts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-19
Israel police say Sunday blast in Tel Aviv was 'terror attack'
Middle East News
2024-08-19
Israel police say Sunday blast in Tel Aviv was 'terror attack'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Germany condemns 'unacceptable' violence after Israeli settler attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Germany condemns 'unacceptable' violence after Israeli settler attack
0
Middle East News
2024-08-12
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Middle East News
2024-08-12
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
0
World News
2024-08-03
Seven killed in Mogadishu beach attack: Police says
World News
2024-08-03
Seven killed in Mogadishu beach attack: Police says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:18
UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia
World News
07:18
UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia
0
World News
05:53
Russia, Ukraine to swap 115 prisoners: UAE official tells Reuters
World News
05:53
Russia, Ukraine to swap 115 prisoners: UAE official tells Reuters
0
World News
05:13
Sicily prosecutors open manslaughter probe after yacht sinking
World News
05:13
Sicily prosecutors open manslaughter probe after yacht sinking
0
World News
04:56
Explosion outside synagogue in southern France injures police officer: Authorities say
World News
04:56
Explosion outside synagogue in southern France injures police officer: Authorities say
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-07
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-07
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
0
World News
2024-08-23
Ukraine's Navy says it destroyed Russian ferry in attack
World News
2024-08-23
Ukraine's Navy says it destroyed Russian ferry in attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
2
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
4
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
5
Middle East News
07:51
Lufthansa resumes flights to Amman and Erbil starting August 27
Middle East News
07:51
Lufthansa resumes flights to Amman and Erbil starting August 27
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge
8
Middle East News
12:02
Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed
Middle East News
12:02
Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More