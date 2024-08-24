Sicily prosecutors open manslaughter probe after yacht sinking

World News
2024-08-24 | 05:13
High views
Sicily prosecutors open manslaughter probe after yacht sinking
Sicily prosecutors open manslaughter probe after yacht sinking

Sicilian prosecutors said Saturday they were investigating potential crimes of negligent shipwreck and manslaughter after a superyacht sank, killing seven people, but stressed their probe was at the early stages.

In a press conference, state prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio identified no suspects and said, "We do not exclude anything" after the Baysian went down in a storm Monday. 

UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his teenage daughter and five others were killed.

AFP
 

World News

Sicily

Prosecutors

Probe

Yacht

