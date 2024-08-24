Sicily prosecutors open manslaughter probe after yacht sinking

Sicilian prosecutors said Saturday they were investigating potential crimes of negligent shipwreck and manslaughter after a superyacht sank, killing seven people, but stressed their probe was at the early stages.



In a press conference, state prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio identified no suspects and said, "We do not exclude anything" after the Baysian went down in a storm Monday.



UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his teenage daughter and five others were killed.



AFP